Mina 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $100.08 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $100.08 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00011244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00074681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00132003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00184241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,881.19 or 1.00161047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.34 or 0.07292145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.00963006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 212,662,899 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

