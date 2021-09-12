Minereum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,664.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $34,664.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00063005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00164269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,243,121 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.