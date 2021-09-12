Mint Club (MINT) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $10,931.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 123.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

