MintMe.com Coin Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $598,090.07 and $3,382.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.09 or 0.07452692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.00397222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $647.01 or 0.01405384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00127230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.47 or 0.00552733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00497376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.00340279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006703 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.