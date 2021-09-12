MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $498,152.13 and approximately $320.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,758.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.67 or 0.07318519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.23 or 0.01401367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00395467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00125157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.51 or 0.00555216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00476066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00339437 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

