MintMe.com Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $320.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $498,152.13 and approximately $320.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,758.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.67 or 0.07318519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.23 or 0.01401367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00395467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00125157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.51 or 0.00555216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00476066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00339437 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.