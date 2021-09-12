Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $27.96 million and $964.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for approximately $3,582.46 or 0.07970160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00078956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00126720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00180639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,006.83 or 1.00129934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.99 or 0.07199338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00901329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 7,806 coins. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

