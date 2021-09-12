Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Reaches Market Cap of $26.24 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $152.94 or 0.00337672 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $26.24 million and $48,588.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00075004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00181835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,316.54 or 1.00054966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.85 or 0.07294622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00929520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 171,573 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

