Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.58 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.58 million and approximately $507,577.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $377.56 or 0.00818002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00079156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00129833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00182174 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,196.18 or 1.00086953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.68 or 0.07259457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.54 or 0.00947961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 73,056 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.