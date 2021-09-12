Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Cap Hits $19.93 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $17.73 or 0.00038588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $19.93 million and $10,174.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00075220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00130827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00182885 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.65 or 0.07313379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,935.29 or 1.00112413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.86 or 0.00973895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

