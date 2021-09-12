Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $22.82 on Top Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $22.82 or 0.00051132 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $27.89 million and approximately $70,192.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00078007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.73 or 0.00180842 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,852.47 or 1.00478732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07206449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.07 or 0.00898473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,221,881 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

