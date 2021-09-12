Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $49.94 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $23.25 million and approximately $68,927.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.94 or 0.00108451 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00071411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00129749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00186974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.49 or 0.07311171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,041.23 or 0.99989856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.94 or 0.00927198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 465,520 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

