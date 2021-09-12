Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $50.06

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $50.06 or 0.00111298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $23.30 million and $55,121.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00080772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00127052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00181402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,106.85 or 1.00288615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.12 or 0.07201708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00910855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 465,520 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

