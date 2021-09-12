Misbloc (MSB) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.76 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00062371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00166553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,469,939 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

