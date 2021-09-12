Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock Position Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,507 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.59% of Model N worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Model N by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.