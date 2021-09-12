Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Moderna by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $4,100,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $449.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at $636,712,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $98,624,600 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

