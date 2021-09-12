Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Tops $0.81

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $979,577.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00161724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

