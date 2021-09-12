MonaCoin Market Capitalization Tops $101.71 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $101.71 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.42 or 0.07399729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.90 or 0.00398429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.78 or 0.01405623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00126248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.18 or 0.00557206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.71 or 0.00484686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00340226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006563 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.