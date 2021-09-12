Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $4,929.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.66 or 0.00556948 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

