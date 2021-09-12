MONK (MONK) Price Hits $0.0451

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. MONK has a market cap of $585,278.58 and approximately $277.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00024787 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008712 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

