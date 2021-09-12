Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $95.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,609,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 82,356 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Monster Beverage by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

