Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Up 199.1% This Week

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $416.86 or 0.00921341 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $625.28 million and $67.82 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 199.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00080398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00128156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00182012 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,338.16 or 1.00207182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.92 or 0.07251554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.04 or 0.00926169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 1,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

