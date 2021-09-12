Morgan Stanley Buys 2,639 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $110.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $79.59 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34.

