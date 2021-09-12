Morgan Stanley Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $348.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

