Morgan Stanley Has $1 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $44.29.

