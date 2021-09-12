Morgan Stanley Sells 16,943 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,822,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 721,355 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,397,000 after buying an additional 390,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 38,506,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,423,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.55. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUBY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

