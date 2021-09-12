Morgan Stanley Sells 19,381 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Capstar Financial worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $298,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,093. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSTR opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

