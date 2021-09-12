Morgan Stanley Sells 384,416 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 384,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Matrix Service worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Matrix Service by 204.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after buying an additional 1,225,536 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Matrix Service by 401.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 468,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 374,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 304,841 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 35.6% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.74. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

