Morgan Stanley Takes Position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $34.17 on Friday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.