Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Unity Biotechnology worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $3.19 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBX shares. raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

