Morpheus.Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $431,421.00 (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00004551 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $98.62 million and $431,421.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00063470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00158073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (MRPH) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.