MotaCoin Price Tops $0.0096 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. MotaCoin has a market cap of $522,619.50 and approximately $2,171.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Profile

MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 69,860,721 coins and its circulating supply is 54,180,701 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

MotaCoin Coin Trading

