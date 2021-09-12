Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Lessened by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,396,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,316,554 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up approximately 7.8% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.69% of Mplx worth $515,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 304,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,716,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,425,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 194,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $28.14. 1,713,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,718. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

