mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.38 Million

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062640 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00155622 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014090 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044038 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.