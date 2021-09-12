mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.38 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00155622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044038 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.