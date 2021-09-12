mStable USD Achieves Market Cap of $41.06 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.06 million and $388,793.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,972.57 or 1.00093003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007336 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

