MU DANK Price Hits $0.0174 on Major Exchanges (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One MU DANK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. MU DANK has a total market capitalization of $398,074.51 and $479.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MU DANK has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000975 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000579 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032707 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00026146 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK Profile

MU DANK (DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,873,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

