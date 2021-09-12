Multiplier One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,504.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002215 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $21,504.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00079413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00127759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00181187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.63 or 1.00349775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.49 or 0.07252470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00939520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

