MurAll Market Capitalization Reaches $4.52 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $133,649.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MurAll Profile

PAINT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,967,642,372 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

