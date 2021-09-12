Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 14,842 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

