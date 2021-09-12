Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,935 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $242.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.85. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total value of $1,239,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,858.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,064 shares of company stock worth $17,972,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.