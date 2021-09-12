Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allakos by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allakos news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.65.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

