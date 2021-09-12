Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $19,161,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $12,617,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after buying an additional 475,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,502,000 after buying an additional 418,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.