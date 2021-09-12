Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 138,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,421,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

