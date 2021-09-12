Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 264,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

