Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ping Identity worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 13.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after acquiring an additional 389,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 117,825 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 28.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 370.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 637,953 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 182.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 509,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $25.60 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

