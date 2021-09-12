Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,762 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Hawkins worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 622.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

HWKN opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

