Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,213,000 after buying an additional 89,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $268.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.