MyBit Market Cap Reaches $563,734.26 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One MyBit coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. MyBit has a total market capitalization of $563,734.26 and $1,021.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MyBit has traded down 66.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyBit Coin Profile

MyBit (MYB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyBit is mybit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

