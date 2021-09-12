Name Change Token Price Down 17% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $65,763.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,227,929 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

