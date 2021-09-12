Nano Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $752.74 million and approximately $33.51 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $5.65 or 0.00012491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,227.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.14 or 0.07389643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.07 or 0.00398138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.60 or 0.01409763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00126253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.74 or 0.00554392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.33 or 0.00478309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00340558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

